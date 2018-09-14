POLICE are appealing for information following a crash in Great Holland.
The collision happened in Thorpe Road, at the junction with Pork Lane between a black Vauxhall Astra and white Volkswagen Tiguan on Saturday, September 8 at about 6.10pm.
It occurred after a black jeep type vehicle pulled into Pork lane at the last moment and the Astra swerved, hitting the Tiguan.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "This vehicle stopped at the scene and a man spoke to the driver of the Astra before leaving saying he would be back shortly.
"The vehicle drove off, which was being driven by a white woman, and never returned."
Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1046 of 08/09 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.