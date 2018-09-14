POLICE are appealing for information following a crash in Great Holland.

The collision happened in Thorpe Road, at the junction with Pork Lane between a black Vauxhall Astra and white Volkswagen Tiguan on Saturday, September 8 at about 6.10pm.

It occurred after a black jeep type vehicle pulled into Pork lane at the last moment and the Astra swerved, hitting the Tiguan.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "This vehicle stopped at the scene and a man spoke to the driver of the Astra before leaving saying he would be back shortly.

"The vehicle drove off, which was being driven by a white woman, and never returned."

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1046 of 08/09 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.