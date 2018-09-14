A GREEN family from Great Clacton will be opening their energy-efficient home to the public this weekend.

Chris Southall and Rosie Dodds, from Burrs Road, will be letting people into their Eco DIY home to show how they save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

They hope the day will help inspire others to be more green and save energy.

Chris said: “The house is well-insulated, with wood-fired cooking, central heating, solar electricity and hot water.

“The permaculture garden supplies more than enough fruit and vegetables for a family, even in a built-up area.

“Rainwater systems, a well and reed bed supply water for the garden, chickens and bees complete the picture.”

Chris, an engineer as well as a grower, and Rosie will also be available to discuss individual lifestyle or practical issues, whether for cutting your carbon footprint, making a creative compost heap or reducing your food miles by growing your own fruit and vegetables.

Chris added: We have lots of young chicks at the moment enjoying the last of the summer with their broody mums.”

Their home, at 193 Burrs Road, Clacton, will be open for viewing on September 15 and 16 between 10am and 4pm. Entry is free.

To learn more about EcoDIY and permaculture go to ecodiy.org.