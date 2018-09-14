BOSSES at Clacton Pier have unveiled an exciting programme of events for the Autumn and Winter – including the revival of their popular Christmas Wonderland.

It also includes a new-style Halloween Festival Week and a Guy Fawkes spectacular.

The landmark said its goal is to increase the offer in line with the pier’s moves to become a 52-week a year attraction.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said every attempt has been made to come up with a programme which is family orientated and will suit a wide variety of ages.

“Further work is taking place over the coming months which will make the Pier Parade – the central concourse – ideal for undercover events in the winter,” he said.

“It will compliment the other indoor heated attractions opened this summer and means we can provide all year round fun.

“We wanted to get the news out there as soon as possible so people can plan ahead and put dates in their diary.

"Full details of these events will be released nearer the time.”

The pier’s previous Scarefest will be replaced this year by a Halloween Festival Week from October 20 to 28.

The parade will be decorated, there will be spooky entertainment and arts and crafts in the family entertainment area at the front of the Pier.

The last of the free firework extravaganza’s for 2018 will be held on Saturday, November 3.

Christmas Wonderland has not been staged on the pier for at least five years, but will be back starting on December 1.

It will be mainly focused around Discovery Bay adventure play centre.

There will be a Santa’s Grotto as well as breakfast with Santa and Sidney events to be held on December 1 and 2, and each weekend through until December 23.

The North Pole Express will transport children from the play area to Santa’s Grotto.