THE UK’s number one classical vocal harmony quartet are back in Clacton next week with their latest tour.

G4 shot to fame on the first series of The X Factor in 2004.

The quartet continue to blow people away with their unique style and impactful harmonic vocals and are undertaking a 40-date tour across the UK.

The band set an exciting trend by bringing classical music to British TV screens with their performance of Nessun Dorma.

But it was their cover of Bohemian Rhapsody that became their signature tune in 2005.

Their eponymous debut album went straight to number one, selling more than 245,000 in the first week.

Having recently made their debut in Asia, they are promising their best show yet with G4 Live.

They will perform their classic hits of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep, plus recent heart-stopping tracks from their latest G4 Love Songs album.

VIP tickets for the event include a pre-show meet and greet with G4 at 6pm, where fans will be served a glass of wine and have the chance to meet the guys up-close get autographs and photographs.

G4 Live is at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, in Station Road, on Saturday, September 22, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £27.

The sound of Motown will also be streaming into the Princes Theatre next weekend.

Music fans are invited to the party as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show.

The show includes 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

It will include the music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more.

The breath-taking concert spectacular takes audiences you on a musical journey through favourite songs such as Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready and Dancing In The Streets.

Promoters said the Motown sound is sensationally recreated by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

Tickets for the Motown show on Friday, September 21, at 7.30pm are available from 01255 686633.