THREE teenagers were arrested and one was injured following a burglary at a holiday park.

Raiders targetted Martello Holiday Park, in Jaywick, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The ambulance service alerted Essex Police after taking a teenage boy to hospital.

He had suffered a leg injury.

The ambulance service were called to Belsize Avenue at around 5.20am, with officers later arriving on scene.

They arrested a 15-year-old boy from Cheshunt on suspicion of going equipped for stealing and burglary and a 13-year-old boy from Clacton on suspicion of burglary.

A police spokesman said: "We then arrested a 13-year-old boy from Clacton while he was at hospital on suspicion of burglary.

"All three boys have been released on bail until Monday, January 7.

"The victim of burglary reported that a messy search had been carried out but nothing was taken."



Anyone with information can call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/132163/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.