POLICE are appealing for help to find a woman who is missing from her home.

Tracie Blainey, 54, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 11, with her family and officers growing concerned for her welfare.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We believe she may be wearing a black or grey top and black leggings and she is 5ft 7ins."

Tracie has links to Barking, Basildon, Brentwood, Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze.

Anyone with information should call Colchester police station on 101.