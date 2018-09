POLICE have found a woman who went missing from her home in Clacton.

Tracie Blainey, 54, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 11, and her family and officers were concerned for her welfare.

A spokesman for the force said she was found on Wednesday.

He added: "We are no longer looking for Tracie Blainey, who was reported missing from her home in Clacton on Tuesday.

"Thank you for your support and your shares."