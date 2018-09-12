OFFICERS are hunting for two men in connection with a crash.

Essex Police released images of the men following a crash in Thorpe Road, Clacton, at around 2.35pm on Friday, September 7.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A blue Audi A3 and a black Ford Fiesta Zetec were involved in the smash.

A police spokesman said: "If you recognise these men or have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 689 of September 7 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."