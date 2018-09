BURGLARS stole a television after smashing their way into a home in Great Clacton.

Crooks targeted the property in Swallowdale between 10pm on Sunday and 7.15am on Monday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the front door of the property had been forced open and a television and remote control were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/131069/18.