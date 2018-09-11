A HOMEOWNER disturbed two would-be burglars who targeted his home in the early hours.

The crooks targeted a property in Alleyne Way, Jaywick, but ran off after being discover by the resident.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 6, between 3.30am and 3.45am.

A spokesman for the force said: "A man was awoken by a noise and found his front door open.

"He then disturbed two people inside his home who ran off."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/128970/18.