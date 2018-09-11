A MAN was threatened with a gun during a terrifying armed robbery in Clacton.

Police were called to address near Nayland Drive just before 11.35pm on Monday night.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was getting out of his car when he was approached by a number of men, who had exited a silver people carrier.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery.

"A weapon, believed to be a black handgun, was pointed at the victim and his car, a grey Honda Civic, was stolen.

"Officers attended and searched the area but were unable to find the car.

"We believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident.

"Officers are looking to speak to anyone with information about this incident, or who may live in the area and have dash cam or CCTV footage available to view."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident number 1435 of 10/09.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.