A NEW selection of artworks including some from the areas’s finest artists will be on show at Walton’s Naze Tower this autumn.

Bodegon: Portrait of the Modest Vessel is a collaboration between accomplished artists Jane Frederick, a painter, and Martin Bridges, a potter.

Their intriguing show, at the tower in Old Hall Lane, Walton, will explore and bring to life the tradition of Spanish still life painting in clay and paint.

Jane said: “Our knowledge of ceramics from two different directions prompted a creative collaboration and fascinating research journey, which took us into Europe to view some breath taking examples of still life painting.”

Mother and daughter Elizabeth Clifford-Turner and Emma Eagle are also exhibiting their work for the first time together.

Their shared love of the countryside surrounding the Naze Tower links their very different styles and approaches.

Barbara Pierson’s evocative landscape paintings will also be on show.

They often capture familiar fleeting encounters between people as they pass through the landscape.

The Mixed Show includes wildlife photography often inspired by the Walton Backwaters by Trevor Clifford and Linoprints by Lauren Kelly that are born out of a fascination with objects, pattern and repetition.

Also on show will be exquisite enamelled silver jewellery by Sara Barker that can be viewed as tiny canvasses.

The autumn exhibition, the last of the year, runs from Saturday until October 31.

Admission is £3 adults and £2 for children.