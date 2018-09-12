A VACANT former tyre repair garage site will be knocked down and replaced with ten modern apartments.

Frinton and Walton town councillors voted in favour of the building in Walton High Street being demolished to make way for the development.

Full planning permission was granted last August to redevelop the former garage to provide eight flats and one retail shop.

However, applicant John Chappell’s plan is now two-bedroom apartments with balconies, parking and some private garden areas after receiving advice that having a retail unit would not be viable.

The scheme was praised was councillors including Walton’s Delyth Miles who felt they were attractive properties.

Tendring Council will now have the final say.