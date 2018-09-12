DESIGN plans of a primary school’s extension were unveiled at a public exhibition.

Residents and parents were invited to attend Hamford Primary School in Walton, where they were shown Essex County Council’s vision for the new teaching block featuring four new classrooms, work spaces for practical subjects, a ground-floor studio and toilets.

The extension means capacity will increase at the school by 140 pupils, bringing the total up to 420.

Construction is expected to start onsite from February so the building is finished by October.

People have until September 13 to take part in the consultation by completing forms either online or at the exhibition.

Essex County Council says all comments will be considered prior to submitting an application.

Visit the exhibition from 3pm to 6pm at the school in Elm Tree Avenue, or go online here and click on 'surveys and consultations'.

Forward any inquiries, or if you are unable to visit the website and would like more information, to Paul Calder on paul.calder@essex.gov.uk.

