PERMANENT works to shore up cliffs along the Tendring coastline will begin this October.

The £3.9million project is now under way, with preliminary works set to continue until mid-September, including setting up the site compound at Hazelmere car park, putting up perimeter fencing, asset condition surveys and clearing vegetation.

Beach huts are also being inspected, with support from the owners, before they are relocated out of the area.

Jackson Civil Engineering was awarded the contract for Clacton’s slope stabilisation scheme.

A spokesman for the firms said: “From October, supporting structures will be installed to support the slope.

“These works include piling with a large crane on site and the operation will take around two months.

“As the supporting walls are installed in stages, each stage is followed by the installation of slope drains which are in-filled with gravel material.

“While this work is ongoing, slope regrading, so making the slopes shallower, will start in early November and continue until the Christmas break.”

Work on the new disabled access ramp is then scheduled to begin in the new year, with more construction until the spring.

It is anticipated the project will be completed in early summer next year.

Mick Skeels, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, welcomed the start of the work on the cliffs.

He said: “It’s vital we look at stabilising the cliffs and plans have been drawn up for managing these coastal slopes to reduce the movement and provide protection.”

