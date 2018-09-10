A DENTAL surgery is a step closer to expanding as councillors backed moves to demolish it and replace it with a larger one.

Planning permission is being sought to replace Elm Tree surgery in Frinton with one nearly 73 sq m larger.

The dentists got smiles from Frinton and Walton Town Council but are still awaiting a decision from Tendring Council.

Next-door neighbours had objected to the application over the height of the windows and feared the proximity of the two buildings means construction could impact on their property.

The points raised sparked a debate on whether the council should call for the considerate constructors scheme, which outlines best practice for professionals during any construction works, be imposed.

It was suggested by councillor Terry Allen antisocial behaviour orders be reintroduced for site managers because of the volume of complaints by the public when construction projects take place in residential areas.

If permission is granted, the surgery will operate from temporary containers while it is being rebuilt.