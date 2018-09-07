SHIPMATES are heading ashore for a travelling swashbuckling pirate adventure show.

Alex Morley Productions is bringing its comedy show, full of acrobatics and magic to Great Bromley Village Hall on Sunday at 3pm.

Landlubbers will be treated to a seafaring tale aboard the touring ship with its buccaneering crew.

Robbie James, a magician and illusionist who will be performing alongside company owner and former circus clown Alex Morley, said the show is something for the whole family.

He added: “This is a travelling show, which has done a residency already at Stonham Barns in Suffolk at Easter.

“The company has been going for three years and we have two residency placements, one in Norfolk and at Stonham Barns.

“It all started with a big Christmas spectacular, which will be in its third year.

“We do all sorts now, a summer production, a Wild West show and an Amazon show.

“The pirate adventure show is now touring venues in Suffolk and Essex.

“It’s a big mix - we have lots of magic and big box illusions, fantastic comedy and an acrobat.

“It’s for all ages, it’s a big family show.

“Children love it but adults equally love it for the adult humour.”

Robbie added: “I play the pirate captain and Alex is the ship’s mate.

“The audience can really get involved too.

“We’ve had fantastic reviews for it.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children and are available from ticketsource.co.uk/date/516249.