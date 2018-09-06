THE autumn programme for Clacton’s Princes Theatre has been released – and it is set to be an amazing season.

Performances over the next few months are showcasing a wide range of different talent including musicals, tributes, comedy and family fun.

Between September and December there are 23 shows, with different productions catering for different audiences.

The programme got under way with the Broadway musical Hairspray last week.

The amateur production featuring local talent and also has a worthy cause – raising money for Clacton’s Relay For Life.

If dance is more your cup of tea then Emerald Storm on October 7 will be perfect. This eccentric mix of a modern take on classical Irish dance is a real joy to watch.

Alternatively, Vienna Festival Ballet is putting on a performance of The Nutcracker on October 19.

Wrestling is also coming back to the Princes Theatre with the LDN wrestling finishing its season with the 2018 grand finale taking place on October 25.

In the run-up to the festive season the annual Victorian Christmas Market, on November 17 from 9.30am, is a great day for the family, allowing you to enjoy Victorian sweets and treats as well as learning more about a Victorian Christmas.

Pantomime then comes to the Tendring Council-run theatre stage in December, with X Factor star Marcus Collins playing Peter Pan.

Mick Skeels, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said it was another great line-up for the theatre.

He said: “During the colder months, people can find it difficult for something to do. Our theatre performances and shows are perfect for this time of year.

“I can’t stress enough how brilliant the performances that take place at the Princes Theatre are. We have such a wide range that there is something for everyone, whether you enjoy comedy, wrestling, dancing or musicals.”

“Of course we should not forget the pantomime, which will be a great one to watch – oh yes it will.”

The Princes Theatre autumn brochure is now available from the Visitor Information Centre.

To book tickets, visit princestheatre.co.uk.