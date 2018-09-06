DUSTY Springfield will be delightfully brought to life by West End siren Joanne Dalladay at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Singing her biggest hits such as I Only Wanna Be With You, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me and Son Of A Preacher Man, along with the Motown classics so beloved of Dusty, Joanne’s recreation of this icon is sure to take you back to the golden era of the swinging sixties.

Delightfully Dusty is an authentic and memorable evening that will have audiences enthralled and shouting for more.

Joanne brings her West End experience and own style to create a high quality show to get any audience singing and dancing in the aisles.

The show takes place tomorrow from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Princes Theatre box office on 01255 686633 or online at princestheatre.co.uk.