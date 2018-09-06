THE power of consideration is often underestimated although it is one of the first values we are taught as children.

Have manners, say please and thank you, do not push ahead in a queue, be patient, follow rules - all virtues which as time goes on seems to be less and less important, to everyone’s detriment.

Consideration is so strong that two stories in this week’s Gazette might never have existed had the individuals concerned spared a thought not only for others around them, but also for the rules they chose to be bound by.

Given the circumstances - jet skis being ridden at more than double the speed limit and a speedy electric scooter on a busy pavement - the outcome of having such flagrant disregard for regulations could have had graver outcomes.

Keith Barry escaped with just broken bones but had the victim been a young child, it might have been a sadder story.

Jet skiers Kyle and Joseph Doherty received slaps on the wrist and fines.

But the sentiment of disability campaigner Barry O’Connell is right - we can all share, do what’s right, and get along.

There is no art to being considerate. Displaying it has no harmful effects, but the effect on the recipient is it gives them a lasting impression of you which will be difficult to erase or taint.

And if that person is a stranger, they will leave any interaction feeling better about the shape of our society than they possibly did before.

Our town is often credited with pulling together in times of trouble.

But we should all show more courtesy to each other all of the time.