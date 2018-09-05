A NEW programme of highways works for a 950-home development in Clacton has been agreed.

The scheme at Rouses Farm, in St Johns Road, was approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee in May – subject to a legal agreement being completed.

Councillors were informed that work on the legal agreement is progressing well and should be signed off soon.

As part of the outline approval of the scheme in May, councillors wanted a link road between Jaywick Lane and St Johns Road delivered as early as possible.

It was also requested that other highway improvements should be made before the first property is occupied.

But following discussions between Persimmon Homes and Essex County Council, it has been decided this will raise a number of safety issues between construction vehicles and other traffic.

As a result, the planning committee agreed to a new schedule under a revised recommendation with the works provided in phases.