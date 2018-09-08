A CAFE catering to diners with all kinds of dietary requirements is a healthy new addition to Clacton town centre.

Behind the counter at Roll Models, in West Avenue, you will find mum and daughter Kim North, 61, and Claire Sayer, 28, serving up Slimming World and Weight Watcher-friendly meals, which also have options to be dairy or gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian.

Both women are Slimming World members and found eating out difficult at first, which sparked the idea for a restaurant where customers could worry less about what they could choose from the menu.

Although they each lost 7.5 stone last year, they have more to lose which is made more difficult by Claire having lipoedema, a chronic condition where there's an abnormal build-up of fat cells.

She was first diagnosed at about age 12.

She said: "It would be amazing if Roll Models is a success and mean everything to our family, plus to know we're helping people who struggle with their weight and diet as it's a horrible position to be in.

"When we first started Slimming World we didn't eat out because we were scared of choosing something we couldn't eat, but now we can.

"I want to help that group of friends who all have different dietary needs but can eat with us and enjoy the social aspect of eating.

"Catering to people with nut allergies is something we're looking into. Although we won't sell anything with nuts in, so much food items contain them."

The feedback from locals has been positive with people suggesting meals for their menu and welcoming the idea.

The cafe's slogan is "Eat with us, slim with us".

Business will fit in alongside mum Claire's evening job at a breakdown company, and grandmother Kim will still juggle her second job.

Claire, of Clacton, said: "We're really happy we got this far because we've wanted to do this for a while but have been waiting for the right space.

"Opening is nerve-racking though as we don't know what the cafe will go down because it is so different.

"My mum and I worked together when I was much younger, but we spend everyday with each other. We're like best friends rather than mother and daughter."

Visit Roll Models each day between 8.30am and 3.30pm, except Wednesdays (11.30am to 5.30pm) and Sundays when it will be closed.

