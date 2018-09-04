A LOVEABLE pooch who was abandoned by his owners has been rehomed after more than a year at a rescue centre.

Buddy the six-year-old Boxer cross was in the care of the National Animal Welfare Trust, based in The Street, Little Clacton, for more than a year.

Staff at the centre were determined to find Buddy, described as a true gentleman, a new home no matter how long it took.

Thankfully after a longer wait than most of the dogs in their care, Buddy has found his happily-ever-after.

Animal care assistant Stacey Sheppard said: “We’re thrilled that we had the chance to rescue and re-home Buddy.

“We swore we would not rest until we find the right home for him, and we did it.”

After a long 12months, a patient family came along willing to offer Buddy the time and training he needed.

Due to his fearfulness, introductions were slow but worth the wait.

Buddy is now in his new home and is enjoying doggy training.