BENTLEY'S Taste of the Ocean kibble has been awarded the highest accolade it can, beating big brands like Bakers to a five-star rating.

It was always founder Geoff Miles' ambition to secure five stars from the nationally recognised All About Dog Food Guide since he launched the dog food business nearly three years ago in Little Bentley.

The premium food is the first in the UK to contain more than 80 per cent animal ingredients and is grain-free.

What makes the success even sweeter, is that Geoff was first told going over 80 per cent and having the biscuit shapes he wanted would not be possible.

He said: "I was having to play hardball with manufacturers for them to go with it, but we got there in the end and both parties learnt from it.

"The difference the five-star rating made has been incredible. Our website went berserk, it was phenomenal, so we're thrilled to bits.

"Next we're looking to develop further brands and our own fish-based treats for dogs, particularly dogs which need help with their dental care, and to increase the animal content of our food to about 90 per cent."

To finesse the recipe took almost three years, following seven years of working closely with veterinary professionals and Geoff tapping into his own experience of supplying naturally healthy food, treats and supplements in his family-run pet care clinic Snoopies Grooming Salon.

Snoopies came first, which Geoff's wife Kelly runs, and their son Toby Hazelton, 26, of Colchester, is the director of Pet and Grooming Supplies Ltd.

He said: "I had so many issues with food manufacturers either changing recipes to a lesser quality or marketing products I didn't like.

"I'd been studying dog nutrition for 12 years so decided to do it myself. It began with me wanting to know a little more so I could ask the right questions to the manufacturers and just became a snowballing passion."

The lack of bad ingredients in their dog food, as Geoff puts it, is how they managed to achieve the rating alongside only a handful of other premium quality dog food brands.

Also the recipe is designed around the "nutritional requirements of an ancestral wolf".

He added: "Dogs have always been able to scavenge and adapt their diet when struggling to make a kill in the wild, but they're carnivores , despite what the larger companies try to tell customers, so their diet should be of a high meat content.

"The other thing is the combination of the rest of the ingredients. Over 81 per cent of our animal ingredients is fish. Everything we do is fish, even treats.

"We understand how excellent omega three oils from fish are for a dog's coat."