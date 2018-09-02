ONE of two men armed with a baseball bat and a knife who forced their way into a home in High Street, Clacton, is wanted by police.

Essex police has released images of the man they want to speak to in connection with the aggravated burglary, which took place shortly before 9am on Saturday, August 11.

One of the burglars demanded money from the four people in the house at the time, and the pair also took a safe containing jewellery.

Fortunately, none of the victims were injured.

A 22-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on August 30 on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

He has since been released on bail until later this month, pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him should call DC Hollie Hughes at Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference 42/115630/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the online form here.