A PERVERT has dodged jail again after breaching the terms of his sexual harm prevention order after downloading a secret web browsing app to stop his wife knowing he was searching for pornography.

Steven Reeves admitted possessing more than 4,000 vile images and movies of children at Chelmsford Crown Court in January and was handed a two-year jail sentence which was suspended.

Reeves downloaded the obscene images over a number of years at work at the BT Exchange in Holland Road, Clacton.

Police discovered the father-of-two’s horrifying collection at his home in Southcliff Park, Clacton, and inside a van and lockers he used for work.

As part of his punishment, the 53-year-old was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which stopped him using internet enabled devices which do not store his browsing history.

However he downloaded an app onto his mobile phone called Firefox Focus which enables incognito browsing to stop his wife knowing he was looking at legal pornography.

Reeves freely divulged what he had done to his monitoring officer after an argument with his wife and admitted breaching the order.

No further indecent images were found on the phone.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC said: "I hope you have learned a lesson.

"The legislation is draconian because it is there to protect vulnerable people in society and it is there for good reason.

"You are not a stupid man - you understand that.

"Not following these orders will cause you more aggravation.

"They are serious, they are there for public protection and to protect people.

"The most appropriate way of dealing this is to impose a further period of unpaid work.

"I am sure the aggravation this has caused you along with the probable strain it has put on your relationship with your wife will be punishment enough."

Judge Lynch said she was aware of new legislation coming in later this year would have meant Reeves may have been jailed for two years - but was satisfied there was a low level of criminality.

Reeves has already completed 150 hours of unpaid work, but will now have to undertake 40 extra hours.