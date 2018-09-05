RECENTLY I have had the honour to meet some of our most devoted and hardworking frontline service workers and managers.

I went with Roger Hirst, the police, fire and crime commissioner, to Clacton Fire Station at the invitation of Mark Wilby, station commander. I met with White Watch and some oncall firefighters.

They elucidated the issues they face, a lot of which over the hot summer have been bush fires, and made some points about staffing and conditions.

They took me through a demonstration ‘breathing apparatus’ walk through a totally dark smoke-filled building using thermal imaging to establish the interior layout and search for casualties - in this case dummies).

I wore the full firefighting kit, helmet and very tight boots. I managed to get through unscathed, but I admit I did fall over a set of steps.

Although dark and claustrophobic, it was an enlightening experience and confirmed the absolute respect I have for our firefighters.

On the following day I went to Chelmsford with Glenn Young, the excellent sector head for East of England Ambulance Service Trust, to get an understanding of how operate their Emergency Operations Centre.

There I met with staff who showed me the workings. One had an overall view on her screen of North Essex showing where the ambulances were and their status. It had a map with little coloured rectangles, often in motion. These represented the ambulances. It was a very busy screen.

I then had the opportunity to sit with a despatcher to await a call. He told me of the processes he had to go through.

The difficult bit sometimes was when he had to remain cool and detached while dealing with traumatic events down the line.

I was so impressed with his abilities, which he must deploy daily in sometimes trying circumstances.

There were paramedics and doctors to advise and make calls on the severity of the cases and strategic overseers – does this call warrant a helicopter for instance – and above all this is Glenn running the best service he can – and that service is improving.

My last front-line service meeting was with Det Chief Insp Paul Wells, our district commander, Chief Supt Ewen Wilson, commander for the north of Essex, and Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh.

We discussed the roll out of the added warrant carrying officers for Tendring – there will be more news on that soon.

I have received some criticism asking why we haven’t seen them on the streets yet. The answer is simply that there isn’t a ‘police officer supermarket’ where we can go and get the people we need off the shelf.

The officers are being recruited and trained as I type and will be here soon. I believe it was worth the fight to get the funding in place for a safer Tendring.

With the new resources we will be in a better place to deal with the low level antisocial behaviour problems we face.

I have confidence that we will see better services in the future, but in the meantime we should be thankful for the sterling work our frontline services do for us every day.