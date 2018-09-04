THE Mad About Theatre Company have had a busy summer with performing engagements across Tendring.

The season finished with the company’s summer school, with young attendees having a three day theatrical experience.

The Mad About Theatre company, which has been working in the area for 18 years, will be regrouping to put together their Christmas musical Right Up Your Street At Christmas.

The musical is about the life and times of a street up north, with a seasonal plot line to please all the family.

The show is to be staged on December 8 at Clacton County High School.

The group have raised £89,000 for various good causes over the years, and this year they are running A Cup Of Festive Cheer, community project to support people on their own over the festive period with a tea party in various locations around the area.

Indi Allen, company director, said: “The company feel it would be great to organise these events to ensure that people who may be alone or finding the festive period difficult can enjoy the company of others, ensuring they know people are there for them.”

Tickets for the production can be purchased by calling 07709 315510.