A MAN convicted of killing a woman during a speedboat crash is appealing against his sentence... despite still being on the run.

Charlotte Brown, 24, from Clacton, died during her first date with Jack Shepherd when his speedboat crashed in the River Thames in December 2015.

Shepherd, 30, had encouraged Charlotte to drive the boat even though she had no experience.

They were both thrown into the water and Charlotte died. They were not wearing life jackets.

The web designer was sentenced in July to six years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He was convicted in his absence after failing to attend his Old Bailey trial and an arrest warrant was issued.

Despite being on the run, the Court of Appeal has confirmed Shepherd’s lawyer has lodged appeals against his conviction and sentence.

Following the trial, Charlotte’s family had said it was “unfair” that Shepherd had not faced justice.

Charlotte’s mum, Roz Wickens, also from Clacton, said he had brought devastation to her family and appealed for Shepherd to give himself up.

Scotland Yard has confirmed the missing defendant was “still outstanding”.

On whether Shepherd had fled the country, a spokesman said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.”

At his sentencing, Shepherd’s lawyer Stephen Vullo QC said his client could not face the Brown family in the dock and his decision not to come was “cowardice”.

The court heard Shepherd had met Charlotte on a dating website and had been trying to impress her.

After handing her the controls, the boat hit a submerged log and capsized, sending Charlotte into the cold water.

Jurors heard that life jackets had been tucked away, the kill cord was not connected, and the boat had a number of defects.

Shepherd was rescued, having been found clinging to the upturned hull.

The defendant, who lived on a houseboat in Hammersmith and was originally from Exeter, had denied manslaughter.

He had informed his lawyers before the trial he did not plan to attend but continued to be in contact with them throughout.