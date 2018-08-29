A MOTORIST was freed by fire crews after being left trapped following a crash.

Two crews from Clacton fire station were called to the scene in Coopers Lane, Clacton, at about 4.15pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved two vehicles.

He added: "On arrival crews reported that one person was trapped inside their vehicle following the incident, which involved one other vehicle.

"Firefighters freed the casualty by 5.14pm before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service."