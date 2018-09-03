CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed a plan to ban the third party sale of puppies and kittens in a bid to clamp down on puppy farms.

Anyone buying or adopting a pet less than six months old will have to deal directly with the breeder or a rescue centre under the Government’s proposed ban.

The move aims to reduce serious health problems and socialisation issues which afflict pets kept in poor conditions by unscrupulous, profit-driven breeders.

It comes on the back of the Lucy’s Law campaign which calls for an immediate halt to the sale of young pets by third-party commercial dealers.

Mr Watling has campaigned for the ban and spoke during a Westminster Hall debate, in response to an online petition, in May.

More than 220 people in Clacton signed the petition, which has a total of 147,319 signatures.

Mr Watling said the ban is needed to crack down on unscrupulous breeders selling animals on through third parties with little regard for the animals’ welfare.

He said: “A ban on third-party sales is the only response to this situation, and it would be warmly welcomed by the RSPCA, the Kennel Club and many other important organisations in the sector.

“The number of signatures went up extremely quickly - from zero to suddenly more than 100,000.

“I ask the minister to bear in mind the view of the RSPCA that the ban must be introduced alongside the measures the Government have already introduced.”

New laws scheduled to come into force in October will ban licensed sellers from dealing in puppies and kittens under the age of eight weeks, while tightening the compulsory licensing of anyone in the business of breeding and selling dogs.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “A ban on third-party sales will ensure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life.

“People who have a complete disregard for pet welfare will no longer be able to profit from this miserable trade.”

Little Clacton-based National Animal Welfare Trust welcomed the plans.

Chief executive Clare Williams said: “It is a great day for animal welfare.”