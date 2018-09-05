A CHARTERED legal executive has returned to Frinton.

Ellisons Solicitors’ associate chartered legal executive Michelle Lamm returned to the firm’s office in Connaught Avenue.

Michelle has more than ten years of experience and specialises in wills, estate administration and power of attorney work.

Michelle, a fellow of the Institute of Legal Executives, started her career at Ellisons’ Frinton office.

She returned to the firm earlier this year and will now return to the Frinton.

Michelle said: “Frinton is where I have built up my career and I therefore know the area, residents and clients very well, so I can’t wait to get back there and be on home turf.”