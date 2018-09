CLACTON Lions Club will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning in memory of Maureen Johnson.

It will be held at Great Bentley Village Hall on September 28, from 10am, and includes a raffle.

The Never Say Die pub in Jaywick will host its event on the same date, from 11am.

This is the cafe's second annual coffee morning and it hopes to beat the £259 raised last year.