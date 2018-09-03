CLACTON Lions Club is looking for another candidate for its Lions Young Ambassador Award.

The scheme aims is to recognise and support young people who are actively involved in the welfare of the community.

The candidate has to be aged between 15 and 19 and to have assisted the community through voluntary work.

The club last year sponsored Charlie Lattimer Cammilari, who despite suffering with autism assisted at a local Guides group.

Her aim was to bring better awareness to autism sufferers in schools.

For more information, call 0845 833 7367.