A LEADING councillor’s plans for a new home in Point Clear Bay have got the thumbs up after the building was reduced in height and bulk.

Mick Skeels, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, applied to demolish a single-storey chalet in Colne Way and replace it with a two-storey, two-bedroom property.

The application was deferred by Tendring Council’s planning committee back in May for further discussions.

The committee wanted a development more in keeping with its surroundings and the street scene.

The revised plans have removed the second floor and it was felt that it would have less impact on neighbours in terms of loss of outlook and light.

Planners said the changes overcame the previous concerns.

The proposal was referred to the committee for a decision, rather than a decision being made by planning officers, as the applicant is a councillor.