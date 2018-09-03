BLUEPRINTS for 84 new homes in Alresford have been put on ice for further negotiation.

Taylor Wimpey won an appeal for plans for 60 homes on the four-hectare site north of Cockaynes Lane after they were originally turned down by Tendring Council.

The firm now wants to increase the number of properties, but a decision on the scheme was deferred by the council’s planning committee.

The application includes affordable homes, access, parking, garaging, landscaping and open space.

Councillors were told the Government inspector’s decision to allow 60 homes carried considerable weight and the level of development was acceptable.

Tendring Council received five letters of objection from local residents regarding issues including the impact of extra traffic on the area.

The committee decided it wanted further talks to take place with the developer before making a decision, including over details of affordable housing, introducing bungalows to the site and the potential of almshouses.

They have also called for additional ecology reports.