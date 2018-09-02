THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised by residents to fund a memorial for Essex soldiers.

The new memorial to honour the 10th Battalion Essex Regiment is set to be revealed on this year’s Remembrance Day in France.

The regiment was formed in Brentwood in 1914 and was part of Kitchener’s Second New Army formed from volunteers and known as a fighting battalion.

Many of the men who served in the 10th Essex Regiment were from villages in Tendring.

The regiment fought in a range of battles between 1916 and 1918 including the Battle of the Somme and the Third Battle of the Scarpe.

A total of £4,000 has been raised to cover the cost of the black marble memorial.

Barrie Sears is one of those who help raised funds for the memorial.

He said: “We have raised money for a black marble memorial which will be revealed on Remembrance Sunday in November.

“We wanted to get one as there aren’t that many in France, it is very important.”

The black marble square will include the regimental badge.

The memorial will be inaugurated on November 11.