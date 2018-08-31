YOUNG actors are set to perform a sharp-witted play addressing issues of ageing and millennial angst at Clacton’s Princes Theatre next week.

The Fall is a funny yet moving play which asks who will bear the financial responsibility of care for the elderly when the young can barely pay the rent.

The play is being presented by the Princes Acting Centre, which provides a series of workshops and projects offering specialist training for aspiring stage stars aged 14 to 21 who are serious about performing.

Melissa Wenn, director, said: “This play really highlights the youthful minds of the old without any physical restrictions.

“The cast of ten have been rehearsing through the summer and completely immersed themselves in the themes of the play, and it promises to be a brilliant production.”

Performances take place from Monday, September 3, through to Thursday, at 7.30pm at the Princes Theatre. The play is suitable for ages 14 and over.

Tickets from the theatre box office at princestheatre.co.uk or on 01255 686633.