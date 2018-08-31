PET pooches will be putting their best paws forward at a popular annual dog show.

There will be more than ten dog show categories featured at the charity event in Little Clacton next week.

The fun day hosted by the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) will take place at Plough Corner on Harwich Road on Saturday, September 8.

The charity event, which helps fund the work of the rescue and re-homing centre, will feature refreshments, raffles, tombolas and refreshments.

There will also be stalls from a wide range of local businesses.

Lizzie Reffell, centre manager, said: “We have a few new items for our open day.

“We have plenty of fun dog categories you can enter your four legged friend in, including waggiest tail and best rescue.

“Judging will take place between 11.45am and 3.30pm, but our gates will be open from 11am.”

Mrs Reffell added: “A fab highlight of this year’s event will be our special guests the Tendring Agility Group.

“They will be showing off all their amazing canine agility skills and you can even give it a go with your pooch.”

The event kicks off at 11am and runs until 4pm.

All proceeds will help towards the care of the animals at the centre.

Tickets for the event are free of charge, but organisers at the charity ask for a small donation on entry.