A MCDONALD’S employee has been serving more than just customers as a member of the reserves.

Corporal Moses Millard has worked for McDonald’s in Weeley for 16 years as a key member of the external maintenance team.

But alongside his commitment to McDonald’s, Moses serves the country as a member of the Royal Logistics Corp in the British Armed Forces reserve unit.

McDonald’s franchisee Craig Newnes, who grants Moses time off work to fulfil his armed forces role, said he is pleased to be able to offer Moses flexibility around his working hours to enable him to complete his training and support him during his annual deployment.

Mr Newnes said: “Moses’ commitment to the army means that he has spent periods of time away from the business over the years in some far-flung locations, but he is able to work at McDonald’s full-time when not required by his regiment in the army reserve unit.”

“We often receive letters from around the world thanking us for allowing Corporal Millard time to be in the army as well as work, and I was recently invited to see him parade in Malta.”

“It’s a great honour to be able to support him with our flexible hours.”

Following a successful trial, McDonald’s will now offer all employees the choice between a flexible contract and a fixed contract with minimum guaranteed hours to fit their needs.

Moses Millard added: “I feel very proud to have been able to serve the British Army around the world and it’s always a relief knowing I have my job at McDonald’s to return to when I come home.”