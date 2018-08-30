CONTROVERSIAL plans for 280 homes, offices and a new school on farmland have been put on ice.

Blueprints for the land south of Thorpe Road, in Weeley, include a new primary school, 56-place early years nursery, 3,000 sq m of office buildings, public open space and a footbridge over the railway.

Villagers have claimed the plans for the 44-acre site will “dramatically” change the feel of their village.

Tendring Council officers had recommended the plans, which went before the planning committee on Tuesday, for approval.

But councillors deferred a decision on the scheme as they felt the proposal was “premature”.

A spokesman for the council said: “Tendring Council is looking to the site to help boost the district’s supply of housing in line with Government planning policy and officers felt that it would be acceptable with reasonable conditions imposed.

“Both Weeley and Thorpe Parish Councils opposed the proposal and Tendring Council received 37 objections – and one letter of support – from residents covering a number of issues.

“Essex County Council, as the highways authority, believes that the increased traffic from the development could be accommodated safely and efficiently provided a number of measures are put in place.

“The land is outside the defined settlement boundary - but allocated for a mix of residential development, community facilities and public open space in the emerging Local Plan.”

Ward councillor Jeff Bray said the council had given assurances to the people of Weeley that they would have an opportunity to object to the site being included in the Local Plan.

Mr Bray said: “This is a complicated and unique situation.

“There are in fact two possible sites in Weeley and residents were assured that the independent Local Plan inspector would make the decision as to which was most appropriate.

“Residents were assured that they would have the chance to object to, or promote, either or both.

“Had this application been approved, that opportunity would have been lost for ever, since the local plan inspector has no power to reverse an

approved planning application.”

He added: “This application should not have been on the agenda at this time. It is by far the least favoured of the two sites by Weeley residents.”