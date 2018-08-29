MORE than 2,000 beer and cider lovers raised a glass or two as this year’s Real Ale and Cider Festival in Clacton.

There were more than 70 real ales and ciders on offer at the popular annual four-day festival, which took place at St James’ Church Hall, in Tower Road.

The event, organised by the Tendring branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), included perries, Essex wines, Belgian and other international beers.

Tracey Forshaw, organiser of the event, for the second year running.

She said: “One of the highlights of this year’s festival was father Justin Hutcherson, the new vicar at St James’ Church, blessing the festival before we opened.

“He’s a real ale fan and was here with his family to celebrate.

“We also had record sales of beers - and we also had the Krafty Key Keg bar.

“It is basically a sophisticated ‘bag in a box’ and gas is used to literally squeeze the real ale out of the bag - that was extremely popular.

“It’s a new thing and unlike traditional ales, it’s served a lot more chilled.

“We had just over 2,000 people over the whole festival - it was great to see so many people enjoying it.

“It was a fantastic 23rd festival - and we will definitely be back next year.”

This year the White Hart Ale Club, from the pub in Weeley, held a ‘bar take over’ on the first night of the festival.

This year’s festival glasses were sponsored by Valley Farm Holiday Park.

Entertainment was provided by Indigo 90 on Wednesday night, by the Blackwater Jazz Band on Friday and the Onion Band on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will go to St James’ Church.

The beers on offer included Knot Just Another IPA, Quack me Amadeus, Hefelump, Dr Fox’s Chicken Choker and Granny Wouldn’t Like It.