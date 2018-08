PLANS have been submitted for a new Papa John’s pizza takeaway in Clacton.

The company has applied for change of use for the vacant unit in Jackson House, which currently has permission to be a café.

A report submitted to Tendring Council said the applicant is seeking permission to operate from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and bank holidays and from 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by October 10.