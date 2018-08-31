A FIRST World War soldier who died in action just ten weeks before the end of the conflict is set to be honoured by his relative in Clacton.

Corporal Leonard William Barnard, of the Northamptonshire Regiment, died of shrapnel wounds to his back, left leg and wrist, aged 23, on August 31, 1918.

His grave is in Daours Communal Cemetery in the village of Somme, France, but he is one of more than 50 soldiers not listed on Clacton War Memorial, some of whom were born here or were Clacton residents.

Corporal Barnard is a distant relative of Elaine Burfoot, who lives in Clacton with husband of 30-plus years Duncan.

Duncan said they wanted to remember Leonard during the centenary of the end of the First World War, which is on November 11.

The 60-year-old said: “Because he was a single man without any children he’s been forgotten about in a way and has just disappeared.

“But my wife’s family inherited all this information about him which has been handed down.

“Elaine’s uncle had it all when he was still living in Dudley Road, which is where Leonard grew up.

“As a child he lived in Oxford Road, Clacton.”

Records from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Infantry Record Office in Warley, show he was the son of Mrs E. S. Barnard of 14 Dudley Road, but little more is recorded about him.

Leonard is also listed in the Clacton Roll of Honour book along with more of Elaine’s family members.

It is likely Corporal Barnard has many relatives in the town as he had three or four brothers, Duncan recalls.

He added: “When I was younger I probably thought more about what it would’ve been like to be enlisted at such a young age, and with Leonard, he was so near the end of the war before he died.

“He nearly made it, which makes honouring him that bit more significant.”

Centenary events have been taking place across the country in the run up to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Last week’s Clacton Airshow also included a number of tributes, once of which was a poignant performance by the Great War Display Team.

