CLACTON Pier’s new all-weather attractions came into their own over the bank holiday weekend as visitors took cover from the rain.

A wash-out Sunday failed to stop people visiting the pier and both the new Discovery Bay soft play area and the Skull Point adventure golf were busy all day.

Unfortunately, the Sunday night firework extravaganza was cancelled for only the second time in nearly ten years – but it was staged the next evening.

Both Saturday and Monday proved to be better weather days with sunshine and warmer temperatures and trade was brisk.

Ewelina Majewska, the pier’s operations manager, said it was the first bank holiday weekend since the new £4 million indoor development was completed.

“It really gave us the chance to see what impact the new attractions would have, and it proved that we are now much more resilient, whatever the weather,” she said.

“Where we would normally have been very quiet on Sunday due to the rain that was not the case this time. We now have a broader alternative offer which will still pack people onto the Pier when the weather is not so good.

“It all looks good for winter business as we expand to a 52-week a year attraction making us more sustainable all round.”

The pier also had free live music and children’s entertainment across the whole weekend which always prove popular.

“It was disappointing that we had to cancel the fireworks on Sunday, but it was really too wet to go ahead,” added Ewelina.

“It would have been miserable and we persuaded the company that put the display on to return on Monday night. We managed to get the message out and people seemed to understand and were pleased that it was not cancelled altogether.”

Clacton Pier Circus, presented by Circus Fantasia, also had a boost to attendances.

The circus ends its summer run on Sunday, September 2, so is there are still a few days to catch their performances with shows daily at 2pm and 4.15pm.

Seats costing £7 can be booked online at clactonpier.co.uk or pay at the door.