Boeing-Boeing, McGrigor Hall, Frinton, Until Saturday. 01255 676656.

THE final play of this year’s Frinton Summer Theatre is Marc Camoletti’s hilarious farce Boeing-Boeing.

Set in man-about-town Bernard’s (Charles Davies) Paris apartment, hilarity ensues as he tries to keep his three beautiful air hostess fiancées - American Gloria (Anna Clarke), Italian Gabriella (Julia Parlato) and German Gretchen (Hannah Brackstone-Brown) - from meeting each other.

But he needs the help of his increasingly erratic friend Robert, brilliantly portrayed by Harry Morrison, after his careful planning is thrown into disarray by the faster new Boeing jet.

The whole cast worked superbly together, but it was Cally Lawrence, playing maid Berthe, who stole the show with the best jokes and biggest laughs.

Credit goes to director Patrick Marlowe for a hilarious finale to the season, which had the audience in stitches throughout.

JAMES DWAN