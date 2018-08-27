CLACTON MP Giles Watling met with a pensioner’s campaign group to discuss issues affecting older people in the town.

Mr Watling spokes about local healthcare, Brexit, pensions, public toilets and transport when he met members of Tendring Pensioners’ Action Group (Tenpag) last week.

He was also joined by Sam Hepplewhite, chief officer of North Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, for the meeting.

Mr Watling said: “I would like to thank the members of Tenpag for having me along to speak to them at their recent meeting.

“We discussed a broad range of topics and I would like to thank Sam Hepplewhite, who took time to discuss local healthcare.

“Tenpag are working on behalf of all local pensioners to secure better pensions, better social care and a better environment.

“They are an engaged, active group and I look forward to our next meeting.”

The group meets on the third Wednesday of the month at St Bartholomew’s Church Hall, Holland-on-Sea, at 2pm.