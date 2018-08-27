A PLANNING inspector has backed a decision to reject a developer’s plans for a housing scheme without adequate affordable homes within it.

Tendring Council had refused planning application for a development of 16 bungalows on land to the rear of St John’s Road, Clacton, as the scheme did not include any affordable housing.

It argued that although the site was small and did not meet the threshold for providing affordable homes, as it was next to - and in effect part of - a larger housing scheme by the same developer, there would be a requirement for some affordable housing to be provided.

The applicants, Stanfords, appealed to the Planning Inspectorate against the decision.

But planning inspector Jonathan Price ruled the council had applied its policy appropriately.

Fred Nicholls, councillor responsible for corporate enforcement, said: “I am glad the planning inspector has backed our efforts to ensure affordable housing is provided across Tendring.”