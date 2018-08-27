CLACTON Triathlon will next month celebrate 20 years of raising money for the Brain and Spine Foundation.

The annual event takes on September 8 and 9, starting at Holland Haven Country Park.

Since its inception in 1998, the team behind the event have raised over £100,000 to help the charity support people affected by neurological problems.

The event was devised by a team of five fundraisers, including Brain and Spine Foundation’s community ambassador John Kedge.

It began with just 25 competitors and the event has now grown to attract over 400 triathletes each year.

Mr Kedge’s son Simon now assists in the organisation and delivery of the triathlon, which is the only one of its kind to include a seawater swimming section.

Mr Kedge said: “To our knowledge we are the only triathlon event that is committed to donating the whole profits each year to charity.

“Our motivation to support the Brain and Spine Foundation has been reinforced over recent years due to brain and spine related conditions which have affected members of the Clacton Swimming Club, past and present.

“The triathlon continues to be an annual focus for the surviving members and the families of those who are no longer with us.

“They all take an active part in making the event a success.”

The Brain and Spine Foundation is the only UK-wide charity providing information and support for every one of the 350 plus neurological disorders, which affect 12 million people in the UK alone.

They offer free, expert services for people at every stage from first symptoms to diagnosis and treatments.

Registration is still open for the event at protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/r4TwCNLrrFP8jpqhm0j0g.