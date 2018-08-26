CHILDREN battled it out to discover who is king of the sandcastles at an annual competition in Clacton.

The sandcastle contest, part of Clacton Carnival, took place on the resort’s West Beach.

Almost 40 children took part in the event, which also includes a hula-hoop competition.

Susan Wiggins, organiser of the contest, said: “I was quite disappointed with the attendance, as in previous years we have had up to 120 people.

“Last year we only had 44 and this year it was down to just 39.

“The children that did attended really enjoyed it. They all made sandcastles this year, but of varying shapes and sizes.”

The competition was sponsored by Clacton Pier and the landmark’s mascot Sidney the Seagull was also on hand for the event.

Results: Under 6s: Corben Wright. 7-9 Years: Jimmy Margree. 10-14 Years: Rhianna Lay.

Pairs - Under 6s: Zach Henshaw and Caiden Henshaw. 7-9 Years: Danilo Gonzalez and Caiden Wright. 10-14 Years: Poppy Smith and Jasmine Fish.